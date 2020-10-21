Seth Glier will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave. in Boothbay Harbor.

The piano-based singer-songwriter released the song “Til Further Notice” in May. The track speaks to what he describes as “our collective uncertainty” and proceeds benefit the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund for COVID-19.

With a nod to John Prine in the line “If there’s an angel that flies from Montgomery, send us a song as a sermon,” the song addresses everything from unemployment to desperately trying to keep hope alive during the pandemic. It’s but one of many you’ll hear from the Grammy-nominated, Massachusetts-based artist who delves deftly into pop songs and acoustic ballads.

Tickets cost $20.

For more information, visit boothbayoperahouse.com.

