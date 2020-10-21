The deadline for entries for the Strand Youth Film Fest in Rockland is approaching; submissions must be received by midnight Saturday, Oct. 31.

The event is for young people living in Midcoast Maine and surrounding areas to create and submit their own short films. All filmmakers must be in grades 5-12 in the 2020-21 school year, or ages 9-18; the Junior division includes grades 5-8, or ages 9-13, and the Senior division includes ninth through 12th grade, or ages 14-18. Participants must live in Midcoast Maine and surrounding areas, including Knox, Waldo, and Lincoln counties, as well as Hancock, Kennebec, Penobscot, and Sagadahoc counties, according to a news release from the theater.

Films must be 1-5 minutes long and follow a G or PG rating, and must be entered into one of the following categories: Narrative (fiction), documentary, music video, or animation. Prizes will be awarded in each film category for both divisions, plus one “Best of Fest” prize. Only one film per submitter is permitted. Films must be submitted in .mov or .mp4 format.

“Most iPhone and iPad videos follow these formats,” said Strand Education Coordinator Brittany Parker, according to the release. “And downloadable video editing apps such as StoryBuilder or DIY doc work well for a project like this!”

Awards and a public, virtual presentation of the films will take place in December. Prizes will be awarded by a panel of judges consisting of local film professionals and Strand staff. The winners in each category (narrative, documentary, music, animation) will be awarded $75 each, and Best of Fest winners will take home $100. Additionally, winners will receive an official Strand Youth Film Fest Geiger Award. Winners will be selected for both Junior (grades 5-8) and Senior (grades 9-12) divisions.

The SYFF is made possible with support from the Harvey & Pam Geiger Charitable Fund.

For more informaion, visit RocklandStrand.com.

