The Jason Spooner Band will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23 at Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, in Brownfield
The Saturday night show at Stone Mountain Arts Center sold out, so a Friday night events has been added. Spooner, based in the Portland area, is known for blending rock with Americana, R&B and funk, and his band’s live shows are always top notch. With a discography dating back to 2002 and some of the strongest songwriting happening in Maine, this is a band worth making the trek to Brownfield for.
Tickets cost $40.
For more information, visit stonemountainartscenter.com.
