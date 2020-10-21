Upstream will be on the new Maine Avenue Bridge and Pedestrian Bridge in downtown Gardiner from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, to celebrate World Fish Migration Day by cheering the young alewives to the sea, during their out-migration. Upstream will have bells, signs and joy for the little fish that brings so much life to the community, according to a news release from Tina Wood, Upstream president.

Its Send Off to the Sea rally will be broadcast worldwide for 10 minutes between 2 and 3 p.m. as part of the international celebration for fish migration (worldfishmigrationday.com).

It’s also the last day of the “Wishes for Fishes” art exhibit featuring the artwork of Cobbossee watershed children. Children’s art is likely on display who attended an Upstream Wishes for Fishes workshop in 2019 at Gardiner Area High School’s Art Extravaganza, Gardiner Public Library, Girl Scouts, Friends of Cobbossee Nature Camp or Gardiner River Festival.

Sponsors who supported Wishes for Fishes include J.W. Robinson Trust, Amy and Glenn Kacher Charitable Trust, Natural Resources Council of Maine, Jeff and Allison Wells in honor of Gardiner Area High School Class of 2020, Janet Slade State Farm Insurance Agency and Dorothy Washburne. Donna Ponte Graphics provided the graphic design.

Those who attend the celebration are encouraged to wear a mask and spread out along the bridges to keep one another safe to see the little fish and the stream, Cobbosseecontee.

For more information, contact Upstream at 207-582-0213, [email protected] and find them on Facebook.

