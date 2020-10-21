Yellow Brick Road will take the stage from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Somerset Abbey, 98 Main St., in Madison.
The Elton John tribute will entertain attendees with all the favorite Elton John songs.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., food and drinks will be available.
The $30 tickets are available at the Skowhegan Chamber of Commerce or online at www.somersetabbey.com .
