I am proud to endorse and strongly support Maureen Aucoin to be our next Hallowell mayor. In this great little city, the mayor is much more than a political position. Our mayor is the face of Hallowell, its chief promoter and its leader. Mo has the talent, energy and experience needed to not just fill the position but to become an exceptional mayor.
One of her most important skills is her ability to really listen to the concerns of others and incorporate them into her decision making. She has shown her ability to tackle difficult issues. She knows how to have the hard conversations that far too many politicians avoid. Her campaign slogan “Mayor Mo Works for Me” perfectly describes her philosophy of public service. Please join me in supporting Mo on Election Day.
April Fenton
Hallowell
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters to the Editor
Bellows takes right stance on bill
-
Letters to the Editor
Sen. Collins a leader on health care
-
Columnists
Douglas Rooks: Maine can do referendums the right way again
-
Letters to the Editor
Aucoin deserving of city’s mayor role
-
Letters to the Editor
Proud to vote to reelect Harnett
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.