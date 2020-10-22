I am proud to endorse and strongly support Maureen Aucoin to be our next Hallowell mayor. In this great little city, the mayor is much more than a political position. Our mayor is the face of Hallowell, its chief promoter and its leader. Mo has the talent, energy and experience needed to not just fill the position but to become an exceptional mayor.

One of her most important skills is her ability to really listen to the concerns of others and incorporate them into her decision making. She has shown her ability to tackle difficult issues. She knows how to have the hard conversations that far too many politicians avoid. Her campaign slogan “Mayor Mo Works for Me” perfectly describes her philosophy of public service. Please join me in supporting Mo on Election Day.

 

April Fenton

Hallowell

