Shenna Bellows has my respect and admiration for her stance on L.D. 531, a bill that would require an attorney for every adult individual going under-guardianship.
Attorneys are already required if visitor report sites any issues or objection. The Registers of Probate objected to this legislation because in rural counties and counties with state institutions there are not enough attorneys now. The cost would come from the county or those individuals. It would also mean unnecessary costs and delays for families whom are in agreement trying to do the right thing and get services or placement for their spouse, parent or loved one.
Thank you, Sen. Bellows, for considering the cost of this to the county property taxpayer, for having the courage of your convictions and listening to the families who testified. She has earned our vote.
Kathleen Ayers
West Gardiner
