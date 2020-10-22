Without question, Justin Fecteau has earned my vote for reelection for state representative.

When he ran in 2018, he took an issue with the opioid epidemic and said he would fight for the recovery community. That’s exactly what he did. Right after being elected, he met with experts on the issue and submitted a bill. The bill passed unanimously at the State House. Now, those recovering from substance use can find nationally-certified, safe places to recover and become empowered to re-engage their communities.

His bill not only empowers people, but only those places that are committed to helping using research-based results. As someone who owns a substance use recovery small business, that’s important to me.

Let’s reelect Justin. He has proven he is a listener and will take action when his neighbors need him most.

Brandon Tobey

Augusta

