Free ME from Lung Cancer’s online auction is under way through Saturday, Oct. 31, according to a news release from the Augusta-based nonprofit.

Some of the auction items include a six-night bear hunt, overnight stays at various hotels around the state, lift tickets to ski areas, wine from Cellar Door, Shipyard beer, Lux Boxes and more.

All proceeds support the nonprofit’s programs, which fund research, early lung cancer screening and helps single family low-income homeowners get access to radon air abatement systems.

To view auction items, visit airauctioneer.com/fmflc.

For more information, call Deb Violette at 207-215-9035.

