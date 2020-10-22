Instead of complaining, I am stepping forward to help restore civility to politics as a House candidate in District 88. I will bring positive energy to the Legislature.

During my campaign, I have listened to hundreds of diverse perspectives and discussed shared concerns.

People like Wilma, who is worried about the rising cost of her diabetes medication. Sue is concerned about the cost of health insurance. Sarah shares my concerns about climate change.

Reggie, Art, Darrell and Fred are concerned about the Second Amendment. As an avid hunter, I enjoyed talking with each of them about how to balance the rights of gun owners while reducing crime.

I was raised in South China. For 20 years, my wife and I have owned a farm in Whitefield. We make do with what we can afford. I will bring my fiscally conservative perspective to Augusta. Thank you for voting for me. For more, go to www.hamiltonforthehouse2020.com.

Chris Hamilton

Whitefield

