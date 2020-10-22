LISBON — A Lisbon High School student who was allegedly behind a threatening message that caused the school to close an hour early Wednesday is facing charges.

Lisbon Interim Police Chief Ryan McGee said he can’t release information about the student because the case is considered part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

The student was taken into custody shortly after 6 p.m. and charged with terrorizing, a Class C felony, and released from Lisbon Police Department with conditions.

McGee declined to share the contents of Wednesday’s threatening message. After the threat was found in the high school, Maine State Police came to the school with three bomb detection dogs to search the building, according to McGee. Police didn’t find any explosives.

Superintendent Richard Green said Wednesday night that classes and activities would resume as scheduled Thursday.

“The Lisbon Police Department would like to reassure the Lisbon community that there was never any explosive device and that this came down to a terrorizing comment and was no substantiated risk to the school, its students or the community,” McGee stated. “On behalf of the Lisbon School Department I would like to apologize for any added stress or anxiety that today’s events may have had and I can assure you that the safety of our students and staff has and will always be our top priority.”

McGee said more police officers will be at Lisbon High School throughout the week as an added safety presence after the threats.

“I can’t get into the details of the investigation but at this point, there’s absolutely no risk to the public and it’s been resolved this evening,” McGee said Wednesday night.

McGee couldn’t comment on whether police believe this student was also behind a different threatening message found in a bathroom at the high school on Tuesday. That threat wasn’t considered a risk.

