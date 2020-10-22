WALDOBORO — MacKenzie Roderick, Joanna Linscott and Riley Reitchel each scored goals to lead the Erskine Academy girls soccer team to a 3-1 win over Medomak Valley on Thursday.

Sophie Pilotte had four saves for the Eagles.

Annie Vanoy had the lone goal for Medomak.

WATERVILLE 5, CONY 0: Paige St. Pierre scored two goals to lead the Purple Panthers to a win over the Rams in Augusta.

Danica Serdjenian, Jayda Murray and Maggie Griffin each added goals for Waterville (6-1-1). Jacie Richard and Phoenix Gatlin each had two saves.

Lujain Alfend had 12 saves for Cony (0-6-0).

FIELD HOCKEY

LAWRENCE 1, NOKOMIS 0: Hope Bouchard’s goal made the difference for the Bulldogs in a win over the Warriors in Newport.

Emma Poulin had five saves to earn the shutout for Lawrence.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: