The Vose Library will launch it’s “Zoom with Vose Wednesday Nights at 6 p.m. Series” on Oct. 28.

Maine author Tim Caverly will kick off this virtual weekly program series with a “Classic Radio Show: An Allagash Haunting” which will feature suspenseful tales and scenic photos with a radio program direct from Maine’s dark woods, according to a news release from the Union library.

This program is suitable for ages 6 and older.

Caverly also will join Vose the following Wednesday, Nov. 4, to host “So You Think you Know Maine!”

Caverly has spent a lifetime living in the four corners of Maine and will share his first-hand experiences and expansive knowledge about the state with historic pictures, unusual facts and classic tales.

Both virtual programs are free and open to all; they will be hosted by the Vose Library on Zoom, for event links, visit voselibrary.org or Facebook.

The library is located at 392 Common Road in Union, and is operating under curbside pick-up guidelines.

For more information, call 207-785-4733.

