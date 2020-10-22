MOUNT VERNON – Barbara Galouch Damren went to be with her loving husband of 57 years on Oct. 2, 2020. She was born on Oct. 28, 1932 in Readfield to Freeman and Sylvina Galouch. She was the next to the youngest in a family of five.Barbara worked at various short-term jobs in her early years before taking a position at the Cascade Woolen Mill in Oakland, where she worked for over 20 years. After her retirement from the mill, she was employed as a window clerk at the Mount Vernon Post Office into her early seventies.Barbara loved the outdoors and all that came with it. Everything from flower beds, vegetable gardens, cutting and burning brush, picking berries, long walks, outdoor games and family gatherings. She enjoyed hosting holiday dinners and summer barbeques for her family members. Family was very important to Barbara.She especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Justin Olson and Natalie Stevenson held a special place in her heart. Her great-grandsons Cooper and Garrett Stevenson brought great joy and in her words, excitement to her week. She looked forward to their weekly visits and overnight stays. She loved them dearly.Barbara was predeceased by her husband Manley Damren; her sister and her husband Edna and Robert Wood, her brother and his wife Norman and Joan Galouch, and her youngest brother Richard Galouch.She is survived by her daughter Joyce Olson and her husband Harry; her grandchildren Justin Olson and his wife Marilyn and Natalie Stevenson and her husband Zackary; her two great-grandsons Cooper and Garrett Stevenson; a brother Berton Galouch and his wife Joan and a very dear sister-in-law Lorraine Galouch. Barbara is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins, all of whom meant a great deal to her.There will be no services or burial at this time.Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop where condolences to the family may be shared ion the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

