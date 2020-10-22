NORRIDGEWOCK – Theresa L Leblond, widow of Roger E. Leblond, passed away peacefully on Oct. 10, 2020 in the loving care of family and with the kindness of friends.

She is survived by son Ronald Leblond and wife Bonnie of Lebanon, Ohio, son Roger H. Leblond of Skowhegan, daughter Kathleen Farmer and husband Duane of Norridgewock, son Paul Leblond and wife Janelle of New Sharon and daughter Celeste Brockelbank of Waterville. She has nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly and lit up every time she saw or heard from them. Born and raised in Rhode Island, she came to Maine in 1975. Theresa has many beloved siblings, nieces and nephews in New England and beyond.

She had a lifelong passion for birds, flowers, cooking, tole painting, wood working and craft projects. She worked at three local shoe shops, owned Mother Goose Craft Shop and also enjoyed eight years working in food services at Redington Fairview Hospital, all in Skowhegan.

Theresa (Bell) married Roger E. Leblond Oct 18, 1958. They were married 53 years. Together they raised their family while she supported his 22 years of service in the US Navy and 21 years of civil service. As such you would often find “Terry” on auxiliary boards for fire stations and the Elks Club in Skowhegan. Together they enjoyed time at Elks events, motorcycle rides, time spent with their church family at Faith Evangelical Free church in Waterville and then years at New Hope Church in Solon. Getting all of the children and grandchildren together at holidays was a very important tradition.

Terry always looked forward to Tuesday lunches with “the girls”, 15 friends who visited restaurants weekly all over the greater Skowhegan area, referring to themselves as “the recycled teenagers”.

She will be remembered as feisty and friendly and is missed by many.

A graveside service will be held Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at noon at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta. There will not be a gathering after the service.

Arrangements by Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.

