Why am I voting for Thom Harnett? It feels rare to find someone so authentic in politics nowadays.
I have been so impressed by Harnett’s down-to-earth method of showing up to small events and just trying to engage with his community members in Gardiner and Farmingdale. He speaks with those on both sides of the isle, and hears the issues troubling his fellow citizens.
In his time as my representative, I have been proud of the work he has championed in lowering taxes, pushing inclusivity, fighting for better healthcare, and being led by the ideal of “Liberty and Justice for all.” He has got my vote, and I think he has earned yours.
Douglas Andrews
Farmingdale
