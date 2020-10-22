Amid COVID-19, the federal Medicare and Medicaid Services proposed payment cuts for health care providers like me who care for incredibly sick patients, putting myself in danger, while recovering from significant financial hardship. Sen. Collins stood up for health care providers and patients, urging her colleagues to take action to ensure Maine residents continue to have access to care.
As a result of outdated payment structures, Congress requires a budget-neutral payment for medical specialties, which means when some services get payment increases, others receive payment decreases. We need to ensure high-quality care for all, especially seniors and vulnerable populations. We must urge Congress to eliminate offset payment increases with cuts and remove this threat to physician anesthesiologists’ practices when their expertise and critical care skills have never been more important.
Sen. Collins is committed to protecting patients and providers in this public health emergency. I thank her for her leadership.
Aaron Tebbs, M.D.
Manchester
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters to the Editor
Bellows takes right stance on bill
-
Letters to the Editor
Sen. Collins a leader on health care
-
Columnists
Douglas Rooks: Maine can do referendums the right way again
-
Letters to the Editor
Aucoin deserving of city’s mayor role
-
Letters to the Editor
Proud to vote to reelect Harnett
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.