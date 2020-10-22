Amid COVID-19, the federal Medicare and Medicaid Services proposed payment cuts for health care providers like me who care for incredibly sick patients, putting myself in danger, while recovering from significant financial hardship. Sen. Collins stood up for health care providers and patients, urging her colleagues to take action to ensure Maine residents continue to have access to care.

As a result of outdated payment structures, Congress requires a budget-neutral payment for medical specialties, which means when some services get payment increases, others receive payment decreases. We need to ensure high-quality care for all, especially seniors and vulnerable populations. We must urge Congress to eliminate offset payment increases with cuts and remove this threat to physician anesthesiologists’ practices when their expertise and critical care skills have never been more important.

Sen. Collins is committed to protecting patients and providers in this public health emergency. I thank her for her leadership.

Aaron Tebbs, M.D.

Manchester

