MADISON — A curbside only turkey pie sale will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the back entrance of the Madison American Legion Hall at 20 South Maple St.
The event is hosted by Tardiff-Belanger American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 39.
The cost is $10 each. To pre-order,; call 207-696-3375 by Friday, Oct. 30. For every purchase, your name will go into a drawing.
Proceeds will benefit local food cupboards.
For more information, call 207-696-3375 or 207-635-2051.
