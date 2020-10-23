We are supporting Kalie Hess for Maine Senate District 15 because she takes the needs of Maine people seriously. She understands that there is no simple market-based solution to the greatest public health crisis of our time.
As an experienced public health professional, she respects science. Her support for affordable health care, food security, racial justice and public education constitute a humane and enlightened approach to public policy. In contrast to her opponent’s failed “subsidies for the rich/market discipline for the poor” approach, Kalie Hess aims to close corporate tax loopholes that allow corporations and the most privileged among us to avoid paying their fair share of taxes.
We need legislators who are looking out for all of us, who respect science and understand the necessity of a robust public health system. Kalie Hess will work for all of us.
Maryanne and Christopher McKinnon
Augusta
