I’m supporting Chip Curry for the Waldo County Senate seat. Chip has all the qualities that make for a great public servant, and if he goes to Augusta to represent us, we’ll be in good hands.

Over the past two years we’ve seen huge changes in Maine, and the response of our state government to keep us safe as well as support our small businesses has been a stand out in the nation. Prior to the onset of the pandemic, we were on course to continue growing our economy, make state government more responsive to the people of Maine, and begin building for a more prosperous future.

Chip Curry gets all of this in his gut. He’s the kind of Mainer we need in Augusta, and I hope every resident of Waldo County joins me in supporting him.

Rep. Scott Cuddy

D-Winterport

