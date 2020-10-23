The more I interact with Chris Hamilton, a candidate for House District 88, the more I am impressed with both his people skills and his sincerity and tenacity to seek practical legislative solutions to our most pressing problems.

Not claiming to have all the answers, he listens carefully to the issues faced by small businesses and health problems of individuals and looks carefully at measures which have been proposed.

With regard to the COVID-19 pandemic he is looking for the proper balance between protecting the health of all people and reviving the economy to assure jobs for all.

He is aware of both the immediate and long-term consequences of climate change and the necessity to take actions now to mitigate the effects of global warming.

Most importantly, he pays attention to the advice of scientists and professional special experts on understanding and learning how to deal with our ever-intensifying problems.

Charles W. Acker

Whitefield

