FARMINGTON — An Industry man is accused of having unwanted sexual contact with a 23-year-old woman, Franklin County Detective Kenneth Charles said Friday.

Eric Hall Franklin County Detention Center

Eric C. Hall, 49, turned himself in Thursday at the Franklin County jail on Charles’ warrant charging him with unlawful sexual contact, unlawful sexual touching and assault.

The assault charge is related to offensive physical contact.

The woman, an acquaintance of Hall’s, disclosed information to Charles on Oct. 8 and he launched an investigation, Charles said. He issued the warrant for Hall’s arrest Oct. 21.

He was released on $200 bail later Thursday.

A conviction on each of the three charges is punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
farmington maine

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles