BINGHAM – Barry M. Tibbetts, 73, of Bingham, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at his home in Bingham.

Barry was born in Skowhegan on Dec. 19, 1946, a son of Blaine and Jeannette (Hilton) Tibbetts. He was educated in the local schools, and later he received a Bachelor’s Degree in forestry.

He worked for more than 30 years as a professional forester, employed by Scott Paper, S D Warren and finally Plum Creek.

He was a communicant of St. Peter’s Church in Bingham. As an avid gardener with two large vegetable gardens, he would provide fresh vegetables to friends, family and half of the town. He was always proud of the vegetables.

Barry enjoyed duck hunting, fishing, being outdoors, camping and the annual family trip to Hermit Island for the past 47 years. He also loved to travel and had visited many of the national parks throughout the United States.

He was predeceased by his parents as well as an uncle, Keith Tibbetts.

Barry leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Violet (West) Tibbetts; three sons, Daniel Tibbetts and his wife Amanda, Mark Tibbetts and his wife Tina and Jeffrey Tibbetts and his partner Maria; his grandchildren Kade, Kobe and Taylor Tibbetts, Nick Farley, Sydnee Skidgell, Sierra Clark, Rowan and Logan Tibbetts. He is also survived by his great- grandchildren, Quinn and Paityn Skidgell, Layla and Conner Clark and Liam Tibbetts; as well as his brother Gary Tibbetts and his wife Bette, his brothers-in-law, Jim West and his wife Linda and Donny West and his wife Brenda; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside service held on Bingham Village Cemetery on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Madison & Bingham, Maine. To leave a condolence for the family, share a memory, view the online obituary, please visit http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Barry’s name to:

American Cancer Society

P.O. Box 22478

Oklahoma City, OK 73123

