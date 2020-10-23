CLINTON – Bette Jo Marriner, 51, of Clinton passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family. Bette was born Sept. 10, 1969, the daughter of Robert J. and Marie E. (Beauregard) Philbrook.

Bette graduated from Lawrence High School in Fairfield and went on to earn a Bachelor’s in Human Service degree and then a Master’s of Psychology degree from Springfield College. She spent the following years working as a Mental Health and Crisis Intervention Social Worker serving many within her community. She was not only an advocate for those she worked with but also for her family and friends. If ever you were told “no” Bette would get you a “yes”.

Bette had many friends, most of whom she grew up with and has shared very fond memories of over the years. In her spare time, Bette loved being with her family, especially spending time with her daughter, Shenee. Christmas was her favorite time of year when all of her loved ones would be under one roof. She also enjoyed going on shopping trips, taking family trips to Florida, girl’s trips to Las Vegas, and going on tropical cruises.

Bette is survived by her parents, Robert and Marie Philbrook of Clinton; a daughter, Shenee Foster of Clinton; a sister, Robyn Philbrook and her life partner Eric Fogg and their daughter Brandy Fogg of Vassalboro. She was also very close with her aunts, Lucille Damon, Marlene Foster, and Betty Spencer, whom she was named after.

There are many others who were very special to Bette and you know who you are.

The family has decided not to hold a service/ celebration of life due to the safety and wellbeing of everyone during this pandemic.

For anyone who wishes to send a card or condolences it can be mailed to The Philbrook Family at P.O. Box 137, Clinton, ME 04927.

