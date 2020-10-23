AUGUSTA – Claud W. Daigle, 90, of Winslow, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at Glenridge Nursing Home in Augusta. Claud was born on August 14, 1930 in Kingman, a son of Mack and Marsha (Gibb) Daigle.

Before he retired in 1992, he was employed at Maine Memorial Hospital as a Chief Engineer. He enjoyed his family, especially his grandchildren, as well as fly fishing, hunting and the outdoors. He was a 4th degree Knight of Columbus and 40+ year member of the organization.

He was predeceased by both parents as well as his siblings, Rose Allain, Ben Daigle, Dave Daigle, Phil Daigle, Fletcher Daigle, Valair Daigle, Al Daigle and Wallace Humphrey.

Claud is survived by his three sons, Dana Daigle and his wife Andrea of Winslow, Daniel Daigle and his wife Dede of Bar Harbor and James Daigle and his wife Diane of Southwest Harbor. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Andrew, Kaitlin, Eli, Noah, Lucas and Gwendolyn; one great-grandchild, Addison; and many, many nieces and nephews.

Friends are asked to join Claud’ s family for a time of visitation and sharing on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at Giberson Funeral Home 40 Maple Street in Madison from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Sebastian Church in Madison. Burial will follow in St. Sebastian Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Madison & Bingham, Maine.

