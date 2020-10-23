BELGRADE – Dewayne S. Cunningham, 85, of Belgrade passed away peacefully on Oct. 13, 2020 following a battle with Dementia.

Dewayne was born on April 24, 1935 to Stanley Orchard and Goldie Mae Cunningham of Chelsea where he grew up with seven siblings.

After 40 years of working at BIW, he retired in 1995. Dewayne enjoyed 16 years of traveling to Florida during the winters.

Dewayne is survived by his wife Sandra; his siblings and their families; two children Ronda and Joel; three stepchildren Michael, Deborah and Kimberly and their families; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Dewayne was proud of his large family.

There will be a graveside service with family only and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers,

contributions to the Gardiner Alzheimers Care Center would be greatly appreciated.

