MADISON – Gwendolyn Day, 82, of Madison passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at her home with family by her side after a hard fought battle with dementia. Gwendolyn was born in Industry, Maine on March 8, 1938, she was the daughter of Elliot and Althea Rackliff.

On April 13, 1957 she married Edward Day. In 1958 they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Fedalise, better known as Alice, followed by a son named Edward “Bub” and another daughter, Linnie.

Gwendolyn, or Cindy as some affectionately called her, was a wonderfully generous woman. She never hesitated to help anyone out. She started a food cupboard out of her own home in Canaan, and after the loss of her husband she moved to Madison where she created Christmas baskets for people in need with two other helpers. All of this was done out of her own home, so that she could help those less fortunate have as much love and warmth as she felt she had.

Gwen was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary post 39, and also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Affairs Auxiliary post 7865, both in Madison. She took great pride in volunteering, organizing and fundraising for local events and other members.

Gwen’s true passion in life was her family. More than anything she loves being a mother, and cherished being a grandmother even more. When she wasn’t trying to feed all of her grandkids everything she had in the fridge, she was sewing quilts or trying to give them a few dollars to go buy something for themselves. Her generousness was not to be outshone by her hospitality and her genuine love for everyone. Friends and family were always welcome at her home no matter what time of day. Upon entry you would always be greeted with a smile, instantly followed by do you want a cup of coffee? A soda? Something to eat? At Thanksgiving and Christmas she would have to be prodded and corralled to sit down and finally eat with the rest of the family, as she always make sure everyone else had plenty of food on your plate and did not need anything.

She is survived by her daughter Alice Arsenault and her husband Dale of Madison, son Edward “Bub” day of Madison; her sister Mary Decker of Madison, her brother Elliot Rackliff Jr. of Jay; and her grandchildren Jason Libby and his partner Trixie Brann of Norridgewock, Felicia Robertson and her son Russell Robertson of Oshkosh, Wis., Valerie Morin and her husband Shane of Dover, N.H., Heather Genness and her husband Rich Skeel of Belgrade, Ernest Day of Farmington; and many nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.

Gwendolyn was predecease by her parents; her husband Edward Day; her daughter Linnie Libby; and her sister Dora Brown.

There will be a graveside service held on Friday, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. at Calvary cemetery in Skowhegan.

The family would like to thank all of the hospice workers for their kindness, compassion and caring for Gwendolyn.Please observe COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing while attending the service.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Madison & Bingham, Maine. To leave a condolence for the family, share a memory, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous