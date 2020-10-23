AUGUSTA – Hunter D. Rogers, 23, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at home.Hunter was born Oct. 17, 1996 in Keene, N.H. He is the loving son of Gordon Rogers of Nobleboro and Jessica F. (Poe) Rogers and her partner James Dixon of Augusta. He was a resident of Augusta for many years and a graduate of Cony High School Class of 2015.He worked for Performance Food Groups for many years.Hunter enjoyed spending time with his family and always found time to share good times with his friends. Hunter will always be remembered as a funny guy with an amazing sense of humor. He was a great listener and also enjoyed hunting, fishing, Disc golf, video games and smelting during the winter.In addition to his loving parents, Hunter is survived by his brother Kendrick D. Rogers and wife Sarah of Augusta, his sister Skylar Dixon of Augusta, his devoted companion Lab shepherd mix “Monty”. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.Hunter’s visiting hours will be in the Knowlton- Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St. Augusta on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 from 11-1:00 p.m. Following visitation there will be a graveside service in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Augusta at 1:30 p.m.For those who would like to attend Hunter’s graveside service remotely the livestream address is https://my.gather.app/remember/hunter-rogers Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Following the guidelines set forth by the State of Maine and the CDC face masks and social distancing will be required.Arrangements are in the care of the Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home One Church St. Augusta where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com﻿

In lieu of flowers,

please donate to:

Kennebec Valley

Humane Society

10 Pet Haven Ln.

Augusta, ME 04230

