These are difficult and challenging times, with the pandemic and painful political divisions which often overshadow and complicate our daily lives. It is time for new faces and new perspectives in our local and state government and, if elected, Hilary Koch will bring that to the Maine state Senate.
Like many in her generation, Hilary is committed to improving the lives of people in Maine. Among her priorities are high-quality and affordable health care, rebuilding an economy that benefits small businesses and ensures that high-quality and affordable education are available to everyone.
Hilary is also committed to helping individuals who are in need. She listens and then helps those who have reached out to her to find solutions. Hilary is a leader who can bring us together and who can get things done. I am pleased to support her as a candidate for the Senate.
Dr. Thomas R. W. Longstaff
Waterville
