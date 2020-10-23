River Arts will present the work of Sandi Cirillo in a solo show in the River Room in Damariscotta. In a showcase of Cirillo’s mixed media artistry including felt making, silk paper fusion and solar plate etchings, she creates a show titled “Diversity.” This River Room show runs from Friday, Oct. 23, until Wednesday, Nov. 4, according to a news release from the gallery.

Cirillo has been a fiber/mixed media artist for more than 25 years specializing in creating artwork which pleases the eye and craves to be touched. The inspiration for her work focuses on the textural qualities of manmade and natural fibers which she incorporates into her artwork.

Her work reflects her love of traveling throughout Maine where she lives and her appreciation of the natural environment around her. Cirillo also creates solar plate etchings on both paper and silk fabric as well as art featuring a process called silk paper fusion.

According to the release, Cirillo is a retired art educator who gives numerous different fiber workshops in the Northeast and North Carolina. She teaches many of her workshops in collaboration with various arts centers throughout the Northeast.

She has taught undergraduate and graduate courses at Alfred University and Nazareth College in New York State. She teaches drawing, fiber, and art history classes at Senior College in Belfast. She also teaches in Damariscotta, Bucksport, Hancock and North Carolina.

Cirillo lives in Searsport, where she has a studio and teaches many different workshops which are listed on her website.

To see examples of her work, visit especially-for-ewe.com.

River Arts is located at 36 Elm St. in Damariscotta. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 207-563-6868.

