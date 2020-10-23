The University of New England in Biddeford has ordered the quarantine of all residents of a dormitory after three positive cases of COVID-19 were identified.

According to a press release from the college late Thursday, three students appeared to have contracted the virus at an event off campus. Those students have either moved into isolation or have chosen to return home.

Through contact tracing, the school identified several close contacts of the students who tested postive. Those contacts are being tested and already have been relocated to alternative housing.

“Out of abundance of caution and because nearly all of the affected students reside in Featherman Hall, we have made the decision to quarantine all residents of that dormitory, at least until Tuesday,” the press release said. “This means that Featherman residents will stay inside the building, will attend classes remotely, and will receive their meals at Featherman Hall. No visitors will be permitted to enter the building.”

Testing for all residents of Featherman Hall will be conducted on Friday and then again next week.

Overall, Maine reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, but no additional deaths. It was the 5th time in eight days that daily cases have eclipsed 40, and the 7-day average of daily new cases is now 36. The figure has been rising steadily since bottoming out at 14 cases per day in mid-August.

After subtracting previously reported cases that were listed as probable but turned out to be negative after testing, the net number of new cases in Maine was 31 Friday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 6,095 confirmed or probable cases, 146 people have died with COVID-19 and 5,307 individuals have recovered. The number of active cases Friday was 642, down from seven a day earlier but up from 586 one month ago and from 470 two months ago.

New cases were reported in 7 of 16 Maine counties, led by York County with 13, Cumberland County with nine, Waldo County with five and Kennebec County with four. Single cases were reported in Androscoggin, Oxford and Washington counties.

An outbreak associated with the Brooks Pentecostal Church is driving some of the recent numbers. So far, 49 cases had been linked to the church and various gatherings. As of Thursday, Waldo County had the highest 7-day average of new cases per 10,000 residents of any county in Maine since the beginning of the pandemic.

Fellowship gatherings that involved Brooks Pentecostal and other churches from Oct. 2-4 ignored the Mills administration’s executive orders designed to protect public health during a pandemic, which included limiting indoor crowds to less than 50, wearing masks in indoor public places and social distancing by keeping 6 feet apart.

About 100 to 150 attended the events in early October, including parishioners from the Quaker Hill Christian Church in Unity and the Charleston Church and Faith Bible College in Charleston.

Despite the rise in cases, hospitalizations in Maine have yet to increase accordingly. Since the pandemic began, 473 have been hospitalized at some point. As of Thursday, just seven individuals were currently hospitalized.

The United States reported a new single-day record of 77,640 new coronavirus cases Thursday, according to NBC News. The previous high was 75,723 on July 29.

The New York Times also reported Friday that rural areas were driving the increase in new cases. Earlier spikes were concentrated in cities and suburbs.

This story will be updated

