LIVERMORE FALLS — Police are investigating vandalism to four display headstones Wednesday near Finley Funeral Home at Union and Church streets.
The tops of the stones were knocked off the bases.
Collette Monuments of Lewiston owns the stones, which are on display for the nearby funeral home.
A crew from Collette’s will put the stones back in place next week, Kathy Langlin, a funeral home attendant and accounts manager, said Friday. Ken Finley, owner of the funeral home, discovered the damage, she said.
Anyone with information about the damage is asked to call the Livermore Falls Police Department at 207-897-3424.
