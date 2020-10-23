Voters in Manchester, West Gardiner and Hallowell can reelect a terrific representative in Charlotte Warren. She has been representing us for six years in the Maine Legislature and deserves to be sent back to Augusta. She works so hard for all of us. And, more than just working hard, she delivers results.
More than just working for us, she cares about us. When the pandemic hit, and we were quarantined, Charlotte got together a large group of volunteers and started calling senior citizens to see what they needed. Her team delivered groceries and prescriptions to folks who were not going out. How do I know this so well? Because I’m her mother and her constituent.
I hope you will join me in voting to reelect my daughter, Rep. Charlotte Warren.
Alice Stevens
West Gardiner
