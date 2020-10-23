Here are some of our favorite photos from the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel from the past week.
Posted
Share
SCROLL
Waterville goalie Yuliya Paquette stops a Maranacook shot on goal during a field hockey game Thursday in Waterville. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Mount View’s Taylor Tuner, right, nearly intercepts a pass during a 7-on-7 flag football game against Maranacook on Friday, Oct. 16, in Thorndike. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
MCI’ s Gracie Moore (8) shoots on a penalty corner as Gardiner’s Maddie Farnham sprints out to play defense during a field hockey game Tuesday in Gardiner. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Molly, a 4-year-old pit bull, chocolate Labrador mix, plays in newly fallen leaves Wednesday while walking with owner Jeff Fortier through Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Waterville. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Viviane Fotter, 90, gets comfortable sitting side-saddle on Taylor with her grandson Joe Fotter assisting Wednesday, Oct. 14, in Clinton. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Samantha Baker, facing, mother of Emily and Ashlin Baker, consoles Shiela Porfirio, mother of Tommy Porfirio, in front of the Fairfield home of Timothy Silva on Saturday, Oct. 17. Silva was the driver during a February fatal crash that claimed the lives of Tommy Porfirio and the Baker sisters, and left another girl injured. Saturday’s gathering was to protest Silva’s “lack of remorse” and to show the judge and district attorney that Silva deserves the maximum punishment for taking three lives. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
The Lisbon versus Maranacook boys soccer game was live-streamed from the press box above the Ricky Gibson Field of Dreams at Maranacook Community School in Readfield on Monday, Oct. 19. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Fall colors fly as Dave Brown uses a leaf-blower at his home in Waterville on Thursday. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Waterville Senior High School student and National Honor Society member Emma Waldron, 18, slides material through a protective barrier Tuesday as she is assisted by Winslow Town Clerk Lisa Gilliam at the Town Office. Waldron is participating in her first election. Waldron’s friend and classmate Zoey Trussell is shown at the right. Town Office in Winslow Tuesday. Waldron is participating in her first election. Waldron’s friend and classmate Zoey Trussell is shown at the right. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.