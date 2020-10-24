I haven’t known Hallowell for long, but I was quick to recognize it as a special community. It’s visible in the murals around town, in the rainbow-colored chairs and steps by the waterfront, in the convivial outdoor dining at local restaurants, and in the friendliness of those I pass by in Vaughan Woods. It’s also visible in the multitude of yard signs, proudly proclaiming the people of Hallowell as engaged citizens, concerned with the betterment of their community.

In the time I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Maureen AuCoin, I’ve come to understand that she truly embodies these best parts of Hallowell. She not only has the spirit, the kindness, and the pride, but also the drive to engage, to help, and to better the community.

These days, Hallowell needs to connect and lead with its essence more than ever. Maureen AuCoin embodies that essence. Vote Mo for mayor.

 

Nicholas Parker

Hallowell

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles