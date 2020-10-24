Candidates honored with election to public office have a sworn duty to serve the needs of all their constituents — those who elected them, and those who did not. Constructive dialogue is most productive when ideas from both sides are given honest consideration.

When I first met Shenna Bellows in 2016 it was obvious that she was a person who listened before she spoke. When she did, she was enthusiastic, engaging and knowledgeable. I trusted her then with my vote as a result.

As a state senator, Shenna has proven to be informative, reachable, responsive, helpful and efficient. She has assisted me on several occasions, recommending appropriate contacts or courses of action, and always following up on the outcome. She is an honest, dedicated, responsible, hard-working, proven public servant, worthy again of my vote, and hopefully yours.

F. Gerard Dionne

Winthrop

