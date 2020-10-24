At a time where negative campaign ads are the norm, and Democrats and Republicans are fighting like cats and dogs, it is refreshing to have such an array of candidates in Franklin County who are willing to rise above the fray, work together and really listen to their constituents. It is nice to have choices between good, better and best, versus what we are seeing nationally.
Over the last few years, I have had occasion to reach out to both Republican Sen. Russell Black of Wilton and Democrat Rep. Scott Landry, of District 113 for various reasons. Both incumbent candidates have my vote and support, for their love of our area and for their willingness to work for what’s best for Franklin County and Maine. They stay above the fray and outside influences.
Darryl Wood
New Sharon
