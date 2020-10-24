I am gladly writing in support of Rep. Shelley Rudnicki.

Shelley is a longtime resident of Fairfield and a small business owner. She takes pride in what she is able to do for her community and her constituents. While serving on the School Administrative District 49 school board for 15 years, her vision was focused on the students and the teachers to ensure they had the resources they needed to be successful.

During this pandemic, Shelley has been very selfless. Shelley cooked and delivered meals, made and donated over 100 masks to local seniors, and checked on the local residents and has remained in contact. The community has always come first.

Shelley’s motives are focused toward the residents of the towns she represents in Augusta. I know she will appreciate your vote on Nov. 3.

Michaela Lawrence

Fairfield

Send questions/comments to the editors.