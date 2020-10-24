The Kennebec Retired Educators Association awards two $150 grants to two educators in Kennebec County for classroom use. The grants will supplement expenses for student-centered, inter-disciplinary projects and may be expended for materials used in the classroom, speakers’ fees, project development expenses, etc., according to a news release from the association.

Grant description and applications have been disseminated to every principal in all 60 elementary, middle, and high schools in 31 cities and towns in Kennebec County. The principals have made them available to the classroom teachers.

“Students and teachers remain our primary focus long after we leave our classrooms,” said George Davis of Skowhegan, chairperson of the Innovative Classroom Grant Committee and retired principal of Winslow High School, according to the release.

Grant applications are to be submitted by Saturday, Oct. 31. The winning applicants will be notified in early November and will receive the grant money at that time.

