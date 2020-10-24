Hallowell is a special place; just ask anyone who lives here. We’re a small, diverse, inclusive community where all people are welcomed and celebrated. This is not to suggest that we don’t differ in opinion. We do, on issues large and small. But we share the same goal: a vibrant community.

I’m supporting George Lapointe for mayor of Hallowell because I believe he has the background and skillsets that make him uniquely suited to represent all the people of Hallowell. George has more than 30 years of public service experience, including five years on Hallowell City Council, four years as chair of the Finance Committee, a collaborative work style, and most important, the ability to easily engage with people on all sides of an issue.

 

Jeremy Sheaffer

Hallowell

