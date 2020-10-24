WINSLOW — Landen Gillis scored two goals to lead Winslow past Waterville 3-1 in boys soccer action Saturday.
Andrew Poulin had the other goal for the Black Raiders (5-0-0). Levi Olin and Ethan Loubier each had an assist while Jason Reynolds made two saves.
Sam Lloyd scored the goal for Waterville (2-7-0) off an assist from Chase Daigle. Ethan Hobart stopped four shots.
GIRLS SOCCER
HALL-DALE 7, MADISON 0: KJ Greenhaigh and Hayden Madore each had a goal and an assist to lead Hall-Dale to a win in Madison.
KK Wils, Lily Platt, Sarah Benner, Zoe Soule and Lexi Chartier also scored for Hall-Dale (1-3-1). Bethany Ives made four saves.
Susan Curtis stopped eight shots for Madison (0-3-0).
SKOWHEGAN 5, CONY 0: Mina Peythieu-Calder had a goal and two assists to lead the River Hawks to a win over the Rams in Skowhegan.
Annabelle Morris and Kaitlyn Baker added a goal and an assist for Skowhegan (3-2-2), while Emma Smith added a goal. Reese Danforth made two saves.
Gabby Tibbetts had 12 saves for Cony (0-7-0).
MONMOUTH 4, RICHMOND 1: Megan Ham scored two goals to lead the Mustangs (5-0-1) to a win over the Bobcats in Monmouth.
Alicen Burnham and Elsa Goebel-Bain added goals for Monmouth.
Alana Hixon scored the lone goal for Richmond (2-3-1).
