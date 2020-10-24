SKOWHEGAN – Deanna L. Nason, 72, of Skowhegan, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Oct. 19, 2020. She was born to Captain Arthur L. and Marguerite (Sievers) Hulshizer on August 24, 1948 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Deanna was a secretary in a St. Louis high rise for an insurance agency when Leon met her in 1974. He got her to leave the Midwest and settle in Skowhegan where they would raise their son Leon A.

She was employed by KD Wood Products in the office for about 10 years. She was then employed at Hanger Clinic Prosthetics and Orthodics for more than 20 years.

She was a longtime member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Auxiliary #1457 in Skowhegan. Serving as past Madam President along with other official positions in the Auxillary.

Deanna cherished all of the lifelong friendships she made.

Deanna is survived by her son Leon A. Nason and his companion Tabatha Quirrion of Skowhegan, her niece Nancy (Carlos) Lopez and great niece BreAnna Smith, all of Chapel Hill, Tenn., goddaughter Whitney Parlin and her son Mason of Skowhegan, godson Brian Parlin of Skowhegan; brothers Jim Wyatt, Larry (Nancy) Hulshizer, all of Arkansas; life-long friends June White, Wendy Parlin, Cheryl Staples, Liz Kenney, Carol Bell; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of nearly 42 years, Leon E. Nason, her sister LeAnn M. Hulshizer, her first husband Gary Albertus; and her step-son Chad Nason.

Deanna was a wonderful mother, wife, sister, aunt and friend. She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her. As much as we will miss her, we take comfort in knowing she is no longer in pain and suffering.

Mom, as difficult as the road of life may be, I will be okay with you not here. I will always love you and miss you and know you are with me in spirit.

A huge thank you to the CICU staff at Maine Medical Center, as difficult as her passing was, your compassion, care and empathy made an extremely difficult situation a little easier.

Visiting Hours will be held on the Wednesday Oct. 28, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine, We would ask for everyone to wear a mask and social distance.

A celebration of her life will be held in the spring of 2021.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. Anyone who wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at http://www.smartandedwardsfh.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous