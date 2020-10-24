FAIRFIELD – Red Giroux passed away on Oct. 16, 2020 at Oak Grove Rehabilitation Center in Waterville.

He was born August 3, 1933 to Leland and Lula (Bragg) Giroux, graduated from Cony High School in 1951 then served in the Army until 1955.

Red started racing in 1952 and retired from the sport in 1964, the year before Unity Raceway was paved. His love of racing won him a couple of championships in the early 1950’s that made him become one of the biggest stars of his time. In 2013 he became a member of the Maine Motorsports Hall of Fame.

Red was a heavy equipment operator for various construction companies and retired from the Town of Fairfield.

In 1998 he met his soulmate, Marjorie Hachey, who predeceased him in 2018.

He is survived by his daughter Donna Beaulieu and husband Steve, son Rudy Wing; granddaughters Binica Beaulieu and partner Todd Carter, Arica Burwood and husband Shawn; grandchildren MaKayla, Maddison, Zackery, Mason, Colton, Piper and a special grandson Cooper James who shares his love of racing; sister Cora Dixon and husband Alton, brother Albert Giroux and wife Kathi; and several nieces and nephews.

A sister Clara Otis predeceased him in 2016

Also, Red had many, many friends that he always enjoyed visits from and hanging out with. But there is one special friend, Mike Silva that was extra special to him. Mike was always there for dad at a moment’s notice and we couldn’t thank him enough for all he has done.

At Red’s request there will be no funeral service, he will be buried at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

As you stand near a race track, have a beer with

a friend, laugh at a joke till you’re at whit’s end.

Remember the good times, there were quite a few.

I have crossed the finish line, with all my

racing friends too!

Love, Red

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may donate to:

Humane Society

Waterville Area

100 Webb Rd.

Waterville ME 04901

