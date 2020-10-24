WEST GARDINER – Janice E. Butler, 58, passed away Oct. 21, 2020 at her home with family and friends by her side, after a long, courageous battle with breast cancer. Janice was born Jan. 19, 1962, the daughter of Percy and Myrtle Sutter.

Janice attended Gardiner Area High School and earned her GED in 1980. She graduated from the Gardiner Adult Education CNA program in 1981. She worked as a CNA for 28 years.

On May 10, 1980 Janice married the love of her life Elwood (Butch) Butler. They were devoted to the Pentecostal Church.

Janice loved life and enjoyed cooking for her family, especially at Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter; and made many baked goods to raise money for her church. Jan had a love for stray animals and one year she took in an abandoned baby bird named Clifford, then released it in the spring.

Janice and Butch opened up their home and took in many friends and family in times of need.

Janice was predeceased by her parents; her bother Donald Sutter and his wife Charlene, and her brother Ronald Sutter.

She is survived by her loving husband, Elwood, two daughters Amanda Butler and her partner Sam Tardiff, and Tori Butler and her partner Sabrina Thompson, and two grandchildren Timmy and Dakota Horelick all of Gardiner and West Gardiner; two brothers Tim Sutter and his partner Rick Allen of Augusta, and Calvin Sutter an his wife Denise of Wiscassett, sister-in-law Brenda Sutter; special friend Tammy Boutot; and many nieces and nephews and friends.

The family would like to thank all care givers, friends and the hospice team who provided excellent care and comfort to Jan.

Visiting hours will be Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 from 6-8 p.m.at Staples Funeral and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. A funeral service will be held Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Family Worship Center, 2590 N. Belfast Ave, Augusta. Burial will follow in Cherry Hill Cemetery, West Gardiner.

Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

