BELGRADE – Sandra passed away peacefully after a long battle with type 1 diabetes, at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 with family by her side.Sandra was born in Gardiner, the daughter of Roger Breton and Cathleen Hamilton Breton Keller. The family lived in Maine, moved to Massachusetts and moved back to Maine where she met and married the love of her life John Webster. Together they raised their family in Belgrade.Sandra loved life, loved people and it showed in all she did. She worked at Harry’s Diner, Grants Real Estate, and for Attorney Kristin Gustafson. Sandra had a kind heart full of love for her family. Her happiest times was being a grandmother. She loved her flower gardens, time at the beach, lobster, and making family holidays joyful and festive for all especially her grandchildren.Sandra was predeceased by her father Roger Breton, her special mother-in-law Gloria Tilson Webster, her stepfather Linwood Keller and her grandmother Catherine Allen.Sandra is survived by her husband John Webster of Belgrade; her son Jamison (April) and daughter Stacie; and six grandchildren, Tehya, Tiana, John David, Jakey, Lucas Webster and Zarchary Adams; her mother Cathleen Hamilton Breton Keller; her brother Raymond (Linda) Breton, sister Sara (Eugene) Stratton, stepbrother Lonny Keller (Mary), sisters-in-law Leigh Webster and Cindy (Barrie) Eliot; several nieces and nephews.Sandra’s big heart, quirky sense of humor and infectious smile will be sadly missed by all.Per Sandra’s request, there will be no services. In Sandra’s memory, give a bouquet of flowers to someone you love

