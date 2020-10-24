I just finished reading in your newspaper the op-ed “Why Joe Biden deserves your vote for president,” by Sen. Angus King. “Deserve” is a strong word meaning, to merit, to earn, or to justify. Sen. King said Biden deserves to be president, and then went on to say that he was a good listener, he confronts challenges, that he can lead, he will defend democratic values, and that he will rely on others.

None of these things rise to the meaning of the word deserve. Not once did the senator mention any accomplishment achieved by Biden over his many years in office.

To be deserving of consideration of my vote, I need at least one accomplishment.

Gary Hilliard

Belgrade

