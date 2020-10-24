I just finished reading in your newspaper the op-ed “Why Joe Biden deserves your vote for president,” by Sen. Angus King. “Deserve” is a strong word meaning, to merit, to earn, or to justify. Sen. King said Biden deserves to be president, and then went on to say that he was a good listener, he confronts challenges, that he can lead, he will defend democratic values, and that he will rely on others.
None of these things rise to the meaning of the word deserve. Not once did the senator mention any accomplishment achieved by Biden over his many years in office.
To be deserving of consideration of my vote, I need at least one accomplishment.
Gary Hilliard
Belgrade
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Columnists
Maine Compass: Partnerships are key to countering China
-
Letters to the Editor
Warren fights for us in Legislature
-
Letters to the Editor
Lapointe has skills for vibrant community
-
Letters to the Editor
Thank you for story, photos of Viviane Fotter
-
Letters to the Editor
Black, Landry both earned another term
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.