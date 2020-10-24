Messalonskee High School Girls Soccer held its fifth annual “ShineOn Saturday” Oct. 3 at Pleasant Point Park in Oakland to honor former Messalonskee soccer player Cassidy Charette by hosting a girls youth soccer mentoring day.

Charette was a leading Eagle mid-fielder and a youth mentor before she was killed in 2014, according to a news release from Monica Charette of the ShineOnCass Foundation.

Girls, ages preK to grade 5, attended the event, which is organized by the Messalonskee Girls Soccer teams and the foundation.

The foundation was created to educate, inspire and empower youth to shine their own light through acts of kindness and volunteer charitable activities.

For more information about the foundation or becoming involved in ShineOnCass initiatives, visit shineoncass.org or email [email protected].

