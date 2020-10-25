I am pleased to be voting for Maureen AuCoin for mayor of Hallowell. As a taxpayer, it is important to have a leader that is fiscally responsible and has the knowledge to expand our revenue sources and utilize the opportunities available to help us maintain the services we need without undue financial burden.

Her knowledge of budgeting and city governance is unmatched by her opponent. She will lead us through the challenging times ahead with regard for our community’s best interest in mind.

In addition to her skill and experience, she is also open to hearing concerns and an advocate for those that feel underrepresented in our city. When she says she will “work for you,” she means it. Her commitment to Hallowell shows in her openness, hard work and passion.

I’m grateful for her willingness to serve our city and happy to give her my vote this fall.

Jeffrey St. Pierre

Hallowell

