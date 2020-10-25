I urge voters in Manchester, Hallowell and West Gardiner to join me in voting to reelect Charlotte Warren to the Maine House of Representatives. I have known Charlotte for many years. She’s a terrific listener, hard worker, and tireless advocate for the community. Charlotte is someone you call when you want something done.

In her role as chairwoman of the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee, she’s worked hard to reach consensus with her colleagues across the aisle on tough issues like funding for our corrections system and addressing Maine’s opioid epidemic. This no-nonsense leadership is exactly what we need in Augusta.

I am voting for Charlotte on Nov. 3 because she listens well, works hard, and gets things done.

 

Garry Hinkley

Manchester

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles