I urge voters in Manchester, Hallowell and West Gardiner to join me in voting to reelect Charlotte Warren to the Maine House of Representatives. I have known Charlotte for many years. She’s a terrific listener, hard worker, and tireless advocate for the community. Charlotte is someone you call when you want something done.
In her role as chairwoman of the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee, she’s worked hard to reach consensus with her colleagues across the aisle on tough issues like funding for our corrections system and addressing Maine’s opioid epidemic. This no-nonsense leadership is exactly what we need in Augusta.
I am voting for Charlotte on Nov. 3 because she listens well, works hard, and gets things done.
Garry Hinkley
Manchester
