As a former Winslow school board member, I have seen Raymond Caron carry out his responsibilities as a member of the Winslow Town Council, and worked with him on educational matters.
Ray impressed me with the thoughtful and responsible manner in which he approached his duties. He took a particular interest in education and attended numerous school board meetings in order to gain insight into the education budget-making process. His input during these meetings resulted in budgets that met the needs of students while recognizing the limitations of Winslow’s tax base.
Ray also volunteered to serve on the building committee tasked with closing the junior high school and constructing new space at the high school. His voice at these meetings was a very helpful addition to the discussions.
I urge you to join me in voting for Raymond Caron to represent Winslow and Benton in the Legislature.
Earl Coombs
Winslow
